DEWITT — Commodity prices are at record levels and landowners are wondering what a fair rental rate should be for the coming 2022 crop year.
However, determining a fair cash rental rate for 2022 could prove challenging as tenant operators face uncertainty of farm profitability due to drought and other market factors.
The Clinton County Extension Office will host a meeting at 1 p.m. July 29 at the Clinton County Extension office, 400 E. 11th St., in DeWitt. The meeting will last approximately 2 1/2 hours and will be facilitated by Ryan Drollette, farm and agriculture business management specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.
Emphasis will be placed on the results of surveys recently released on the recent Iowa Cash Rental Rates and Iowa Land Values, understanding flexible cash farm lease arrangements, and legal aspects affecting farmland leasing and ownership.
Participants will increase their understanding of challenges with projections of 2021 crop supply/demand and cash prices outlook. The meeting will focus on various methods to determine a fair 2022 cash rental rate and the importance of good tenant/landlord communications.
Pre-registration is required at least two days before the meeting and a $25 per individual fee is payable at the door. Participants will receive a 100-page booklet and meeting handouts designed to assist landowners, tenants and other agri-business professionals with issues related to farmland ownership, management and leasing arrangements.
Contact the Clinton County Extension office at (563)659-5125 with questions or to pre-register on or before July 27. For a list of meetings statewide, check the Ag Decision Maker website.
Leasing meetings being held across Iowa are facilitated by farm management specialists with ISU Extension and Outreach.
