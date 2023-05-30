DEWITT — One person is dead as the result of a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon near DeWitt.
Clinton County sheriff's deputies were called at 2 p.m. to the 2600 block of 225th Street in reference to a report of a motorcycle accident. Upon arrival, deputies located the motorcycle and driver in the ditch adjacent to 225th Street.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported from the scene by Genesis Ambulance. The driver was pronounced deceased at Genesis Hospital, after succumbing to injuries sustained in the crash. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time, pending proper notification of family, according to the sheriff's office.
The case remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Patrol. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the DeWitt Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance Service and the Iowa State Patrol.
