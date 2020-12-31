GOOSE LAKE — Rick and Nyla Seamer watched from their garage as a strong storm moved over their farm Aug. 10, 2020.
A tree near the house moved back and forth under the force of the strong winds.
The storm moved on, and the tree remained standing, but the wind left downed limbs, Rick Seamer said. He got in his truck and drove around, surveying the damage. A neighbor told him that some bins were damaged.
“It was kind of a surprise,” Rick said. Though forecasters predicted that the storm would be severe, Rick didn’t imagine how severe. “You never think it’s going to be that bad.”
Meanwhile, Lane Seamer, Rick’s son, was working at LyondellBasell.”I was at work, and we were in a building [and] didn’t even notice it.”
An uncle texted Lane and told him his grain bins were junk, Lane said. Before he could text back to ask for clarification, phone service went down.
During his drive home from work, Lane saw damaged fields and thought he knew what to expect when he arrived home. “I really thought that I was going to be looking at some flat corn.”
But what he found left him in awe. The sides of two large, empty grain bins were pushed in. A commodity building was destroyed. A machine shed lost two walls, and an auger had flipped over. (“It was just a truck auger,” said Lane. “It wasn’t real big.”)
A neighbor’s silo was blown down.
About 200 acres of corn, out of the 1,000 acres the Seamers farm together, was flattened by the wind, Lane said.
Four months after the storm, the father and son talk calmly about the derecho and the action they took following the summer storm.
“You see how good of insurance you have,” said Lane. “They’re pretty good about things so far.”
Because the damage was so far-reaching, adjusters were overwhelmed, Rick said. The insurance adjuster dealing with the Seamers’ claims was from Florida and didn’t understand the agriculture industry. Communicating with him was difficult, they said.
And though one bin has still not been rebuilt, “I’d say the insurance company was real good to deal with so far,” Lane said.
Right after the storm, Lane had a short period of panic, he said. He knew he couldn’t harvest or dry corn without at least one grain bin, but he knew he couldn’t get a new bin put up in two months’ time.
So the pair switched the game plan. Instead of tearing down both damaged bins, they repaired one. “At least we could run the dryer,” said Lane.
A neighbor knew the Seamers were short a bin and rented them one of his.
The second damaged bin was removed. “We tore the bin down in a day and a half,” said Rick. Five friends arrived to help.
A new bin is on order, and Rick hopes for delivery before the end of June.
The Seamers didn’t lose all their corn, Lane said. “It was flat, [but] we still combined every acre of it.” The task took a little longer than usual; the Seamers could only combine in one direction on about 150 acres because of the way it was lying, they said.
“I’ve been farming since ‘96,” said Lane, “and this past summer was definitely the worst event that I’ve ever been part of.”
Rick has had downed crops before, he said, but not to this extent.
Sometimes a strong wind will take out weaker hybrids, Lane said. But the derecho damaged strong stock as well. “You go west a little bit, it just took everything.”
Lane rented 120 acres when he started farming in 1996, he said. In 2003, he bought the farm he currently owns, down the road from his father’s farm, where he lives with his wife, Shannon, and children, Ella, 14, and Eyan, 11.
Rick grew up on the property he farms today and remembers his dad farming it. As an adult, Rick farmed an acreage down the road, which is where Lane grew up. “But I was over here every day when my grandpa used to farm it,” Lane said.
When Rick’s father stopped farming in the late 1980s, Rick and his brother-in-law farmed it until Rick bought it. “We moved here when I was a senior,” Lane said.
The farm has been in the family for 153 years and is recognized by the State of Iowa as a Heritage Farm.
The derecho came on the heals of a pandemic that created havoc of its own.
Rick’s mother is 101 years old and isolated, due to COVID, at Prairie Hills senior living facility in Clinton. “She can’t stand it,” said Rick.
This year has delivered one kick after another, said Lane. “I’m hoping a whole lot better than this next year.”
Prices have rebounded, said Rick. That’s a good start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.