DAVENPORT — The FBI has increased the reward for information about a missing Davenport girl to $10,000, Omaha Special Agent Kristi Johnson said at a press conference Monday.
Almost two weeks have passed since anyone has seen or heard from 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said during Monday’s press conference that he didn’t have any new information about the investigation and implied that Terrell’s family has not been entirely cooperative.
When a reporter asked Sikorski if Terrell’s family had been cooperative the entire time, Sikorski hesitated for several seconds and nervously laughed before answering.
“Umm, we’re definitely focusing on family and definitely interviewing family members,” Sikorski said. “I think the cooperation level, that is something that may come out later on.”
Sikorski said receiving tips and information from the public is important to the investigation. Officials are still looking for information about the whereabouts of Henry Dinkins and his vehicles between 9 p.m. July 9, and noon July 10, he said.
Dinkins is a person of interest in the case and is currently in jail on unrelated charges for failing to register as a sex offender. At this time, Dinkins is the center of the investigation, Sikorski said, but he is not the only focus.
“So, we’re focusing on him because that’s the main focus,” Sikorski said. “But I will also tell you, in the investigation, we don’t leave anybody out, whether it’s a person or a trail. We will go where the investigation takes us.”
Right now police have not made up their minds about the case, Sikorski said, but they wanted to get the information about Dinkins out to the community to get help from anyone who may know something.
“Our #1 goal is to find the person that is responsible for the disappearance of Breasia and bring that person to justice,” Johnson said. “We are also working very hard to make sure that the family is supported and that we do everything that we can to bring this case to a successful conclusion.
“Today, the FBI is contributing an additional $6,500 reward to the existing $3,500 reward, making it $10,000 for any information helping us locate Breasia,” Sikorski said.
