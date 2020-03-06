CLINTON — If you thought February was not as cold or wet as last year, then you are correct.
With meteorological spring underway, forecasters are looking back at the winter to see what, if any, bearing it will have on the spring forecast. It is worth mentioning that not only was February warmer and drier than normal, but the season as a whole has been, too.
Despite having a warmer and drier winter, David Cousins, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities, says that does not mean the area is out of the woods for potential flooding.
“The precip and the snowfall were below normal across the area,” Cousins told the Clinton Herald. “But the main concern for flooding this year is the snow that’s fallen towards the north across northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. It’s actually quite a bit of snow up there.”
Cousins says the winter was about 5 degrees above normal at both the Moline/Quad-City Airport and Davenport Airport. The average temperature for this past winter was 30.4 degrees, but the normal average temperature is 25.4 degrees.
He says he believes a warming pattern will continue over the next couple of weeks but the long-term outlook, which spans over the next two weeks, is calling for more precipitation in the spring.
“We are looking at above-normal temperaturewise and maybe some more precipitation we’ve seen of late,” Cousins said. “And that even continues really into the spring. There’s really a signal for above-normal precipitation for the spring, March through May.”
James Blaess, Clinton-area weather observer for the U.S. government, agrees with Cousins. Blaess says though February was warmer than normal and drier than normal, residents really cannot read too much into it because at any time the weather pattern can change.
“March has come in, like they say, like a lamb,” Blaess said. “And so far we’ve done well for the start of March. But February doesn’t give you an indication of what March is going to be.”
After the severe weather that struck Nashville earlier this week, many people are wondering if it will be an active severe weather season in the Gateway area. Unfortunately, both Blaess and Cousins say that is hard to determine, but they agree it is this time of year when people should expect that type of weather and to be prepared for it.
In regard to flooding, Blaess says the lack of precipitation last month helps lessen the probability of flooding along local rivers. He says the lack of snowfall and snowpack in this area is a good thing.
“That helped a lot to keep that threat down,” Blaess said. “Anytime you’re below normal like we are now, and not having a snowpack, we have nothing to send down the river. But things can change in March if you start getting storms to the north of us.”
Looking ahead over the next seven days, high temperatures are forecasted to be in the low to mid-50s but there is a chance of rain several days this coming week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.