CLINTON — The family of a Clinton man fatally shot by Clinton police last year has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Clinton and two of its police officers, claiming excessive use of force violated his constitutional rights under state and federal law.
The estate of Jacob Dau, Dau’s mother Connie Boone, his father Timothy Dau and Jacob Dau’s daughter Madison have filed the lawsuit – which also lists two other plaintiffs who are Dau’s minor children – against the city and Clinton police officers Brennen Roling and Ryan Livesay.
Both officers are being sued in their official capacity and as individuals in connection with the April 2020 shooting that happened after Dau eluded police and led them on a 15-minute chase that ended when he was shot while driving on U.S. 67 near its intersection with U.S. 30.
According to authorities at that time, the chase happened late April 7, 2020 when Dau led officers on a chase from Clinton into Camanche and back to Clinton. It ended when Livesay, who had set up stop sticks, was standing on a bike path near U.S. 30/67 on Clinton’s west end, and believed Dau was on a mission to kill or seriously injure Livesay after Dau drove the car over a curb about 50 feet from the officer. Livesay fired his weapon 17 times at the car, with one bullet entering Dau’s upper left torso. Dau was transported to MercyOne Clinton and later died of his injuries.
Three weeks after the shooting, Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf announced that Dau’s death was a justifiable homicide, no criminal charges would be filed against Livesay and the case was considered closed.
Wolf at that time said he used several factors in making his decision. Among them were the relevant background information on Dau, including his criminal history and any previous encounters with law enforcement, information relating to law enforcement contact with Dau on April 7, information detailing the actions and decisions of law enforcement during the entire encounter with Dau and information gathered by the Iowa State Patrol investigation.
According to the lawsuit, on April 7, 2020, Roling attempted to initiate a traffic stop of Dau’s vehicle, believing that Dau was operating the vehicle, and that he was barred from driving. Roling knew Dau from prior interactions with him, the lawsuit states. The lawsuit also states that Roling knew where Dau was residing, that Dau did not stop the vehicle he was driving, and a vehicle pursuit took place.
The lawsuit also acknowledges that over the course of the next approximately 15 minutes, Dau committed multiple traffic violations and operated his vehicle above the speed limit. The lawsuit states that near the end of the pursuit, Livesay deployed stop sticks on the northbound lanes of U.S. 67.
But while Wolf said in his announcement last year that Livesay believed Dau was on a mission to hit him, the lawsuit states that before Dau reached the stop sticks, he decelerated his vehicle, and moved his vehicle to the right side of the road to avoid the stop sticks and get around Livesay.
The plaintiffs further state that the use of force was excessive and unnecessary and are demanding a jury trial as they seek monetary damages for the deprivation of Dau’s fundamental rights, the lawsuit states.
“Defendant Officer Ryan Livesay violated Decedent Jacob M. Dau’s Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights under the United States Constitution by his use of excessive force when Defendant Officer Ryan Livesay discharged his firearm seventeen times and killed Decedent. Defendant Officer Ryan Livesay likewise violated Decedent’s rights under the Article I, Section 8 of the Iowa Constitution.”
Under Count I, Livesay is accused of excessive use of force, by firing his weapon at Dau in an unreasonable, unnecessary, and/or reckless manner resulting in Dau’s death.
Count II accuses Roling of gross negligence under Iowa Code because he initiated the initial pursuit of Dau and did not terminate the police chase. The plaintiffs are demanding exemplary and punitive damages against Roling.
Count III accuses Roling and the city of Clinton with gross negligence in connection with the police pursuit. The plaintiffs are demanding exemplary and punitive damages against Roling and the city of Clinton.
Under those three counts, the plaintiffs state that they have suffered damages for past medical expenses, loss of the accumulation to the estate; funeral expenses; and pre-death pain and suffering.
Count IV is seeking damages from the city as Roling and Livesay’s employer.
“As a result of Defendants Officer Livesay and Officer Roling’s actions, the Defendant City of Clinton is liable for all damages to plaintiffs,” the lawsuit states.
Count V seeks loss of consortium damages from all defendants, while Count VI claims liability, joint and severally, from all defendants for deprivation of Dau’s constitutional rights; loss of consortium; special damages that include attorney fees; exemplary and punitive damages from Livesay; and any other relief that the court deems proper.
