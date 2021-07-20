CLINTON — Water rescue and port security will become easier for Clinton Fire and Police departments with a federal grant of $309,750 announced this week.
The City of Clinton said Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency, under the Department of Homeland Security, awarded a Port Security Grant to Clinton for a Maritime Response Facility.
The total project is estimated at $413,000, city officials said. The grant provides 75% of the funding and Archer Daniels Midland Co. will provide $34,000.
The facility will provide a place to dock the Clinton Police and Clinton Fire boats, said Fire Chief Joel Atkinson.
The fire boat is docked at Clinton Marina, but the police boat is still being stored on a trailer, Atkinson said. "The police just got theirs this spring."
While the Department of Natural Resources is responsible for making sure river rules, such as not driving a boat will under the influence of alcohol, are followed, local emergency personnel handle rescue and security measures, Atkinson said.
While Clinton Police and Clinton Fire are technically responsible for emergencies and security in the city limits of Clinton, they provide the service up and down the river.
"We just do the whole river because we can get out there quicker than other communities," said Atkinson.
The emergency response boats will be used for rescues as well as for security of the river and its bridges, said Atkinson. Ten to 12 boats stall out every year and have to be helped to shore, and four or five times a year police are called to talk jumpers off the bridge, he said.
"We put a presence out on the river on busy weekends," said Atkinson. That seems to keep people in line and allows for quicker response to emergencies.
Fire and police officials will meet with an architect soon to design the facility, said Atkinson. The departments will work closely with the city and with the Clinton Marina, and the Army Corps of Engineers will be involved in the placement as well, Atkinson said.
