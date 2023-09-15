CLINTON -- Two health and wellness operations here in Clinton offer different services with the same goal of helping people to feel better.
Core Beauty and RN Therapeutics are two businesses here in Clinton that offer health and wellness options to achieve your goals.
Karen Daniels started Core Beauty in Morrison, Illinois. with the goal of helping her patients lose weight.
"I was doing primary care over in Morrison and I had a large following of patients who I was helping with weight loss," Daniels says. "While I was over there a lot of the insurance companies weren't covering the medications to help people lose weight, so that's how I stumbled upon this place. Now, I get all of my medication from a compound pharmacy."
Daniels moved her business to Clinton with her current spot at 2315 Roosevelt St. this past Jan.
"I started in this spot in January and we've been going strong ever since," Daniels says. "We have almost 600 clients right now,"
Her primary practice is in helping her clients lose weight but has since picked up other practices in facials, botox, fillers, micro-needling, body sculpting and laser hair removal.
"Basically, I got into it to help people lose weight and stumbled on the other stuff by accident," Daniels says. "The big thing is that we love helping people lose weight. It's so nice to see the change in confidence in patients from when they first come in."
Daniels has a pair of employees, a nurse and a receptionist that help her manage her almost 600 patients that they see at a rate of 20 to 25 each day.
RN Therapeutics owner Deena Nehring also wants what is best for her patients, specializing in holistic nursing with a goal of helping her patients manage chronic pain.
"I've been a licensed massage therapist since 1999 and I have been in nursing since 2005. Combined, it's a specialty in nursing called holistic nursing," Nehring says. "We help people manage chronic pain with no drugs and now we've added the IV lounge."
Nehring does waxing, day spa treatmants, body scrubs, wraps, float therapy and massages at 527 South Third St.
"I do still have a few people that come in for general relaxation massages, but the majority of the people I see here are for managing chronic pain like fibromyalgia, arthritis, or like acute pain where they slept on their neck weird," Nehring says.
Just recently, Nehring partnered with Hydrate to open her IV Lounge. It has taken off since she opened it up in March. They offer an immunity drip which aims to bolster your immune system. They also offer a variety of other drips that aim to help with dehydration or losing weight and various others.
"I franchise partnered with Hydrate last Aug. and it took a little while with all the legalities," Nehring says. "I pay them and they supply my doctors so we're able to have the IV's and such. It's all vitamins and minerals so it's still all natural and on that holistic health side of things, It primes your body from a cellular level."
For these two businesses it is all about helping their patients in whatever way they can to help them achieve their goals.
