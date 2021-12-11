CLINTON – The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center on Sunday will host an afternoon of space exploration and information on NASA’s new Webb space telescope.
“What Will WEBB See? A NASA Partnership Event” will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and will be an afternoon learning about NASA’s new James Webb space telescope. Admission to the children’s museum is free for this event.
The Discovery Center was selected as an official NASA Community Partner to be an education outpost to teach about WEBB the new space telescope.
WEBB, which is scheduled to launch in late December, will be “big brother” to the Hubbell space telescope, which is now 30 years old. Advanced technology on WEBB will help scientists explore exoplanets as they continue the search for signs of life and habitable environments in space.
The Discovery Center event on Sunday will feature special guests and hands-on activities including:
• Outdoor Mobile Observatory from the Popular Astronomy Club of the Quad Cities, and other telescopes to try;
• Scholarship title holders Miss Clinton County Outstanding Teen Noelle Steines and Miss Scott County Outstanding Teen Julia Dorale sharing their initiatives on environmental care and awareness with hands-on activities;
• Stellarium planetarium software to view the night sky with Jessica Steines, Clinton County Conservation Naturalist;
• Virtual reality goggles to try;
• Exhibit on Clinton County astronauts;
• Information on WEBB, its mammoth size and physical technology, its launch, and its mission and purpose.
The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South in downtown Clinton. The museum is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Museum admission is $4 per person ages 2 to 64, $3 per person ages 65 and older, free for children one and younger, and free for members of the children’s museum.
Face masks are required for anyone ages 2 and older. Visitors may bring their own or purchase one onsite.
