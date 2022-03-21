CLINTON — The Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will host its 34th annual omelet breakfast fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 27.
Many community leaders will volunteer their time to help make it a success. This long-standing event for the non-profit children’s museum raises money to support the many educational programs offered for area children and families.
The omelet breakfast is curbside pickup only this year, and meals must be ordered in advance. On the day of the breakfast, guests will come to the Discovery Center parking lot at their chosen pick-up times, and volunteers will deliver the prepared orders right to their cars.
The menu includes made-to-order omelets with choice of ingredients, pancakes, sausage, and baked goods. Adult and child portions are available.
Many area community leaders and elected officials will serve as volunteers to cook omelets, make pancakes and sausage, pack orders and prepare the meals.
These volunteers include State Sen. Chris Cournoyer; State Rep. Mary Wolfe; Rita Hart, former Iowa State Senator; Mike Wolf, Clinton County Attorney; Bill Greenwalt, Clinton County Sheriff; Eric Van Lancker, Clinton County Auditor; Scott Judd, Clinton County Recorder; Dustin Johnson, Clinton County Treasurer; Jim Irwin, Clinton County Supervisor; Tom Determann, Clinton County Supervisor; Dan Srp, Clinton County Supervisor; Joel Atkinson, City of Clinton Fire Chief; Bill Schemers, City of Clinton Ward 1 councilman; Rhonda Kearns, City of Clinton Ward 4 councilwoman; Eartha Davis, City of Clinton At-Large councilwoman; Gregg Obren, City of Clinton At-Large councilman; Nancy Witt, City of Clinton At-Large councilwoman; Andy Sokolovich, President and Interim CEO, Clinton Regional Development Corp.; Francis Boggus, Clinton County Hometown Pride Coach; Dave Vickers, KROS Radio General Manager; and Chris Streets, The MaC – KCLN Radio General Manager.
“It is really amazing that all these terrific people, who are so busy and involved in our community, come out to help the children’s museum stay strong and available for the families of our region,” said Sandy Gabriel, president of the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center board of directors. “This kind of a fundraiser is very hands on, with many people needed to prepare the food and deliver it out to the cars. We simply could not do it without these volunteers. We are extremely grateful for their time and their talents.”
Tickets to the curbside-service omelet breakfast must be purchased in advance. To order meals, call the Discovery Center at (563) 243-3600. Meals are $12 for adults and teens, and $6 for children 12 and younger.
The 34th annual omelet breakfast fundraiser is also supported by many area businesses and individual sponsors, including 1st Gateway Credit Union, Ray Franklin, KROS Radio, Broken Spoke Antiques, Fareway Meat & Groceries, Aegis Credit Union, Clinton National Bank, ADM, Citizens First Bank, and ADM.
The Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center is a non-profit children's museum whose mission is to provide a safe and positive environment for families to discover the world by exploring science, literacy, arts, and culture through educational programs and interactive exhibits. The Discovery Center turns no one away based upon inability to pay.
For more information about the omelet breakfast or museum programming, contact the Discovery Center at 563-243-3600, email info@adlerdiscoverycenter.org or message the center on Facebook at "Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center."
