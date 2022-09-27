CLINTON – Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton has announced Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos will perform Nov. 26 in the casino’s ballroom. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos is a high-energy, all-request, sing-along show. From John Lennon to John Legend, Beach Boys to Beastie Boys, Felix and Fingers will play anything and take requests.
Tickets start at $25 each when a table for 10 people is purchased. Individual tickets cost $30. Each ticket will include hors d’oeuvres by Creative Catering Caravan and the show. A cash bar will be available. Concert-goers must be at least 21 years old to attend.
Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday and are available for purchase through the Iowa Store Gift Shop at Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton, by calling 1-800-457-9975 or online at www.wildroseresorts.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.