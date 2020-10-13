CLINTON — The deadline has been extended for those impacted by the Aug. 10 derecho to register for federal assistance.
Clinton County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Chance Kness announced last week that Clinton County was successful in its appeal to be eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency individual assistance. The deadline, which was previously set for Oct. 19, is extended to Nov. 2.
A release from FEMA states the agency has approved more than $8.5 million in individual assistance grants for 2,278 households.The Small Business Administration approved more than $14 million in disaster loans for homeowners, renters and small businesses.
The release notes assistance provided by FEMA for homeowners can include grants for repairs to make their primary home habitable.
Rental assistance is available to pay for temporary housing for homeowners and renters. Lodging expense reimbursement may be available to eligible residents who may have stayed in a hotel for a short period of time, the release adds.
The release states FEMA assistance can also help with other disaster-related needs, such as replacing essential household items and medical and dental expenses.
