CLINTON — Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf on Monday told the Board of Supervisors that the number of local drug cases, particularly those involving fentanyl, is on the rise.
During the board’s regular meeting, Wolf brought up that issue as he told the board he had been contacted by the father of a 48-year-old woman found dead of an overdose in a local hotel. The man was from out of state and was having trouble getting information about his daughter’s death.
Wolf said authorities are finding what he called “trap houses” where people are using lethal drugs including fentanyl. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Like morphine, fentanyl is a medicine typically used to treat patients with severe pain, especially after surgery. Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, are now the most common drugs involved in drug overdose deaths in the United States, according to NIDA.
Wolf said there are local cases in which fentanyl dealers have been charged and that a drug dealer was sentenced to up to 50 years in prison last week. Wolf said his office foresees more partnerships with federal agents as they work to close down local trap houses and arrest those involved with them.
His hope also would be to charge a person who administers a drug that kills a person, but said it is difficult to find out who that person is in each case. If he could determine that, he said, the appropriate charge would be manslaughter.
He said in the case of the father who called his office, the father was unable to receive information from local officials about what happened to his daughter and decided to call Wolf’s office. Wolf said autopsy results, which he sent to the father, are able to be released to parents and that the woman’s body had been sent to Ankeny for an autopsy.
