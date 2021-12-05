Howes and Jefferies

The Howes and Jefferies tree is one of 20 Christmas trees on display at the Festival of Trees, now underway at the Clinton County Historical Society. Charlene Bielema/Clinton Herald

CLINTON — Clinton's Festival of Trees is underway and will run through Dec. 12. 

The Festival of Trees is set up for viewing at the Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton, with trees decorated by residents, organizations and local businesses to celebrate the holiday season. 

The Historical Society will be open for tree viewing from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 5; from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 6 to Dec. 11; and from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 12. 

The event is free.

