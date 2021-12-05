CLINTON — Clinton's Festival of Trees is underway and will run through Dec. 12.
The Festival of Trees is set up for viewing at the Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton, with trees decorated by residents, organizations and local businesses to celebrate the holiday season.
The Historical Society will be open for tree viewing from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 5; from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 6 to Dec. 11; and from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 12.
The event is free.
