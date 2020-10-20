MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — The West Carroll High School FFA Chapter blood drive is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Mount Carroll Church of God.
Appointments are necessary for this drive. No walk-ins will be accepted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anyone over the age of 16 can sign up at redcrossblood.org.
Sixteen-year-olds can give blood with parental permission. They must contact Don Mathey at dmathey@wc314.org to get the permission form and sign up.
