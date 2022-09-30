FHS Class of 1962

Members of the Fulton High School Class of 1962 who attended the 60th reunion included, front row from left, Brenda Muur Medema, Linda Wierenga Balk, Sharon Damhoff Huizinga, Judy Dykstra Hamstra, Donna Bielema Schaver and Karen Feldt Tiesman; middle row from left, Lavern Pessman, Hugh Hartman, Sherry Vos Luchies, Bonnie Bechtel Bush, and Beaulah Schroeder Hessing; and back row from left Roger Fiet, Garry Medema, Richard Holesinger, Pat Merema Dierks, Anni Larsen Johnson, Bill Signer, Dick Schipper, Gary VanKampen, Garry Seaman and Jon Abbott. Submitted photo

FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton High School class of 1962 held its 60th class reunion Sept. 17 at the Fulton Country Club.

There were 21 class members in attendance, and 33 people enjoyed a buffet dinner and a social time. Garry Medema served as emcee and gave a welcome and prayer before the meal.

Prizes were awarded to Donna Bielema Schaver of Texas for traveling the farthest, Linda Wierenga Balk for having the most great-grandchildren (12), Judy Dykstra Hamstra for having the youngest grandchild (7 years old), Richard Holesinger for having worked at the same job the longest (58 years in farming), and Roger Fiet for sending in the first reservation.

Time was spent remembering those of the class who have died, and recalling memories of former teachers and events of high school years. A booklet with news from classmates and a roster of names and addresses was prepared by the reunion committee and given to each class member.

There was a social time for class members the evening before at the home of Rich and Shari Damhoff Huizinga.

Tags

Trending Video