Members of the Fulton High School Class of 1962 who attended the 60th reunion included, front row from left, Brenda Muur Medema, Linda Wierenga Balk, Sharon Damhoff Huizinga, Judy Dykstra Hamstra, Donna Bielema Schaver and Karen Feldt Tiesman; middle row from left, Lavern Pessman, Hugh Hartman, Sherry Vos Luchies, Bonnie Bechtel Bush, and Beaulah Schroeder Hessing; and back row from left Roger Fiet, Garry Medema, Richard Holesinger, Pat Merema Dierks, Anni Larsen Johnson, Bill Signer, Dick Schipper, Gary VanKampen, Garry Seaman and Jon Abbott. Submitted photo