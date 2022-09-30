FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton High School class of 1962 held its 60th class reunion Sept. 17 at the Fulton Country Club.
There were 21 class members in attendance, and 33 people enjoyed a buffet dinner and a social time. Garry Medema served as emcee and gave a welcome and prayer before the meal.
Prizes were awarded to Donna Bielema Schaver of Texas for traveling the farthest, Linda Wierenga Balk for having the most great-grandchildren (12), Judy Dykstra Hamstra for having the youngest grandchild (7 years old), Richard Holesinger for having worked at the same job the longest (58 years in farming), and Roger Fiet for sending in the first reservation.
Time was spent remembering those of the class who have died, and recalling memories of former teachers and events of high school years. A booklet with news from classmates and a roster of names and addresses was prepared by the reunion committee and given to each class member.
There was a social time for class members the evening before at the home of Rich and Shari Damhoff Huizinga.
