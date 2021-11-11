FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton Thespians will present their fall play this Friday and Saturday nights, Nov. 12 and 13, in the west gym.
“Those Crazy Ladies In The House On The Corner” by Pat Cook is a two-act comedy that will delight the audience.
What happens to three widowed sisters when they decide to rent a room to a nurse? What do they do when a nephew wants to sell the house and move them into an assisted living facility? This fun play will help each person have an enjoyable time.
Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. and tickets may be purchased at the door for $3 for students and $5 for adults. The play is produced by special arrangements with the Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois.
