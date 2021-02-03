DEWITT — As a kid, Jeff Rittmer rode four-wheelers along the west bank of Silver Creek just north of where the meandering brook intersects Sixth Avenue in DeWitt.
Growing up, playing in the dirt along the creek was all play.
Now, it’s his job.
Rittmer, and his family’s business Rittmer Inc. Excavating, of DeWitt, is tasked with preparing the land for the eventual construction of a 95,000-square-foot senior living community, called Fieldstone of DeWitt, on the 14 acres located between Maynard Way and Silver Creek on DeWitt’s west side.
The community is a project of WellSpire, a joint venture of WesleyLife and Genesis Health System and will replace the existing WellSpire Westwing Place, which is attached to Genesis Medical Center. Chelsey Killean, WellSpire Westwing Place administrator, said all residents living at Westwing will have a spot in the new building.
The community will offer assisted living, memory care, short-term rehabilitation, and long-term care for older adults when it opens in 2022. It’s expanded footprint will include communal spaces, apartment-style assisted living, and amenities including a salon, spa, and therapy gymnasium, Killean said.
The earth-moving effort has been underway for more than a month, and will continue through the winter. Construction on the building will begin in the spring, said Chad Vogel, Wesley Life’s vice president of philanthropy.
The total cost of the project is estimated at around $27 million. Project organizers — led by the DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation — are leading a capital campaign to raise $5 million. Vogel said every cent raised will go into the building’s construction.
Fundraising effort
As the snow melts and the temperatures warm, building-construction efforts will ramp up. That means the fundraising is entering its final push. To date, $4 million has been raised from 81 commitments, Vogel said.
The hospital foundation began the effort with a $1 million donation of its own, which was quickly matched by a second $1 million donation by an anonymous donor, said Robin Krogman, executive director of the foundation.
She said the foundation hopes to have the full $5 million raised by the time construction gets into full gear this spring.
That means an aggressive push in the next couple months. Vogel said he believes the DeWitt community has what it takes to get it done.
“We are cheering (the hospital foundation) on because the community of DeWitt is a proud community when it comes to projects,” he said.
“We know (raising over a million dollars in several months) won’t be an easy thing to do, but I’m very positive that our local community will surround us in support,” Krogman said.
Krogman said the foundation is planning a print-advertising campaign and is sharing a promotional video in the hopes of strumming up support for a facility Krogman says is needed in the area.
“The need is there,” she said “We will be on the forefront of senior living. It’s going to be something that we don’t have in this area — that (idea of) being able to have your grandkids visit, and they actually want to come. People are going to want to go there. The whole concept is super exciting.”
Krogman said when she shares details of the project with potential donors, their reaction is usually along the lines of, “it’s about time.”
“It shows that they are supportive of the project, that it’s time for it,” she said. “People want to see something different in senior living.”
Anyone interested in donating can contact Krogman at (563) 659-4233.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.