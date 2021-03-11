DEWITT – Fieldstone of DeWitt will accept all forms of eligible payment, an important detail in the senior living community’s ability to serve all residents of Clinton County.
Ward Phillips, corporate director of sales at Wesley Life, the organization partnering with Genesis Health Systems to develop the Fieldstone project, said potential clients will be treated equally regardless of whether they are using state insurance or private sources to pay for their space. The goal with the facility, Phillips said, is to provide each person with their own suite and amenities at a market rate, or without raising the price of what they are already paying if they are a resident of WellSpire Westwing Place.
Fieldstone of DeWitt is slated to open in 2022 along Maynard Way between Kamper Korner and Kids’ Business in DeWitt. The estimated 95,000-square-foot facility will replace WellSpire Westwing Place, a facility built onto DeWitt’s hospital that officials say is too small to provide for today’s needs.
Those using Fieldstone’s short-term and rehabilitation care, as well as memory support, can pay privately or with Medicaid or Medicare, depending on the situation. The price of those services will vary for each patient contingent upon the level of care. Phillips said WellSpire was not yet prepared to release baseline prices for rooms.
Private pay or state insurance will also be accepted for the facility’s assisted-living suites, which are designed for long-term living for individuals or couples who do not need constant care but are not able to stay in their own homes.
Phillips emphasized that the quality and level of care will be consistent.
“There’s not a difference in suites, which is a big deal,” Phillips said. “Regardless of what that (pay) source is, there isn’t a difference in living style.”
Phillips also said applicants will not be rejected or accepted into the community based on their pay source.
“We built the project around accommodating both, regardless of whether it’s private pay or Medicaid,” he said. “That’s a big deal, and that’s probably on top of mind for some folks thinking about their ability to get in.”
Economic impact
To help keep its prices competitive with the market, WellSpire tapped into the USDA Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program with the support of Orec Securities (now Lument) as placement agent to help finance the project.
“We’re committed to keeping Fieldstone at market rate,” Phillips said. “Even though amenities, common spaces, (and) suites are greatly enhanced, we are committed to keeping monthly service fees at market rate.”
The local lending community has been very supportive and encouraging of WellSpire tapping into the USDA Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program, said Al Tubbs, chairman of Ohnward Bancshares and a member of the DeWitt Hospital Foundation Steering Committee.
The 40-year fixed rate of 2 1/8% set by USDA Rural Development creates significant value that will benefit a wide population regardless of payor source, Tubbs said.
He expressed appreciation for the extra effort by WesleyLife/WellSpire senior management to qualify Fieldstone for the USDA program, explaining that the program provides affordable funding to develop essential community services in rural areas.
Tubbs also said the local economic impact of Fieldstone should not be overlooked.
“Most significant is the future impact on our local healthcare services,” he said. “Enhancing our region’s care for senior adults will allow seniors needing assistance or nursing care to remain in our community, thus utilizing the other support services of our local medical community, including the hospital, the medical clinics, the dental clinics, physical therapy, the local pharmacy and more.
“When older residents leave the community because other senior care communities look more attractive, they take their need for other medical support services with them. And having local state-of-the-art senior living is much more convenient for family members to visit and spend time with their loved ones,” Tubbs said, adding that the expanded senior community will require additional staffing, adding healthcare jobs to this region.
Securing a room
Phillips said payment sources are mixed, although recent trends indicate more people are using state-funded insurance for their late-life living arrangements. In some instances, a patient begins a stay using private pay, but eventually gains Medicaid eligibility once they are there.
“Medicaid utilization is increasing across our industry, not just for this project. More and more that is the reality,” Phillips said.
Phillips said clients can expect consistent openings in the facility’s short-term rehabilitation services, as bed turnover there is faster. While some Medicare plans can provide payment for up to 100 days, Phillips said patients usually don’t stay for that amount of time.
“It’ll be rare when there’s no option or a bed open ... because we will know what a (patient’s) discharge plan is,” Phillips said. “Not getting in will not be an issue.”
The assisted living portion of the facility, though, is a different story. That style of living is typically more long term. Phillips said the assisted living program has been “really popular.”
Current residents at WellSpire Westwing Place will have priority when it comes to filling up the new facility, WellSpire officials said.
“We have a lot of interest, and so it’s hard to gauge how quickly (it could fill up),” Phillips said. “And it could very well get to that point. That’s why we are building up to 21 assisted living suites, to accommodate the need of the market.”
WellSpire’s long-term plan, or “second phase” is to build additional assisted living to the west of the initial Fieldstone structure.
“What we learn in this first phase (of building the Fieldstone structure) will dictate that and we will continue to get a lot of feedback from residents of DeWitt and surrounding areas,” Phillips said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.