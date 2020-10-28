DEWITT — A tentative groundbreaking for the new Fieldstone of DeWitt senior living community is scheduled for Nov. 13.
The community is a $30 million investment by WellSpire, a joint venture between Wesley Life and Genesis Medical Systems. It will have over 90 beds and 95,000 square feet of space to offer assisted living, memory support, short-term rehabilitation and long-term care services. Fieldstone will replace WellSpire Westwing Place, a 50-year-old facility.
The campus will be located at the end of 17th Avenue and along Maynard Way.
WesleyLife Development Project Coordinator Carley Hodgson said in an email sent to the City of DeWitt that the ground-breaking festivities will take place at the end of 17th Avenue. Hodgson requested a temporary street closure from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 starting at the USDA office entrance extended to the end of the pavement.
The council unanimously approved the road.
Hodgson said organizers would set up a tent at the end of the street and contact the USDA office to borrow some parking space as well. She said chairs for 20 people, plus standing room, will be available.
“There may be a chance the event gets moved back, but I will be sure to keep you updated if the date changes,” Hodgson’s email to DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner said.
Council talks fowl
Officials are discussing the possibility of chicken ownership within city limits and what an ordinance would entail.
The council asked Lindner to examine what other cities require of their chicken owners, and he provided a list of regulations seen in most urban chicken rules.
Those ordinances include no roosters, a limited number of total chickens, and a paid annual permit. Chicken owners must submit to routine inspections, provide a shelter for the chickens that fits city building codes, and have fenced-in yards.
The council began the urban chicken discussion at a previous meeting when Lindner said some residents in DeWitt who, despite it being illegal, own chickens.
“If you have chickens and you don’t get a permit, we will stop by and tell you to set it up,” Lindner said. “And if those things aren’t done, law enforcement action will take place.”
Lindner told the council he would draft an ordinance permitting chicken ownership and bring it back for discussion at a later meeting.
In other business, the council:
• Set a hearing for Nov. 16 to consider renewing a 25-year franchise agreement with MidAmerican Energy. MidAmerican has a gas line that services Guardian Industries in the Crossroads Industrial Park.
• Approved an agreement with IIW for bridge inspections for $2,700. Lindner said it’s been four years since the last time inspections were conducted on the 11th Street Bridge and the two pedestrian bridges in Westbrook Park.
• Approved a change order of $14,518.60 for the DeWitt Fire Department’s purchase of a 2020 multi-purpose apparatus truck.
“(Training officer) Phil Burmeister, along with other DeWitt firefighters, had an on-site visit to review the building of the fire apparatus,” Lindner said. “At that visit the firefighters recommended a number of changes.” The vehicle’s new total cost is $360,967.
• Approved a request by DeWitt Public Works Director Matt Proctor to make $7,000 in motor repairs on a 2008 Ford F-350 dump truck. Lindner said the partial motor rebuild will “extend the life of the engine … and is much less expensive than buying a new truck.”
