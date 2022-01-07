DEWITT – Amid the clanking of drywall jacks and hum of industrial heaters, a new sound reverberated through the hallways at Fieldstone of DeWitt:
“Hey, this will be my office!”
“Wow, look at all this natural light.”
“I can’t stop taking photos!”
Those comments — and many more — were exclaimed by the staff who will soon operate the facility.
Staff members of Westwing WellSpire Place in DeWitt, which will be replaced by Fieldstone, got their first in-person glimpse of the new digs last month during a guided tour and had plenty of compliments. Each day that the 70 to 80 contractors’ crew members work, the final look of the facility comes more into focus.
Large fireplaces dominate spaces that will serve as communal gathering areas for residents and family members alike; floor-to-ceiling windows let in natural light to help keep spirits high; and kitchen cabinets have been installed in the long-term living areas, providing a vision for what each suite will offer.
“There’s so much room for … everything,” said WellSpire Westwing Place Administrator Chelsey Killean. “We have no space over (at Westwing). There’s so much space…. It was awesome to get a feel for it.”
The $27 million facility will offer more than 95,000 square feet of space for a variety of services, including short-term care, rehabilitation services, long-term living spaces and memory care, among others. Wellspire officials have said the facility’s design will emphasize communal living and home-like comfort.
Current Westwing residents will have the first chance to pick their living quarters in the new facility, which will have the capacity to house 92 people of various care levels. Westwing currently has room for 77, and many of the residents are excited for the move.
“They like watching it being built from the windows over there,” said Sarah Clark, Westwing’s director of people and culture.
“When (contractors) provide the construction updates, I share that with the residents,” Killean said.
Those Westwing residents who chose to move to the new facility will be able to pick their living spaces, by seniority. In many cases, they can choose among the “households” that Fieldstone will feature. Each household will boast a unique aesthetic and be centered around a common communal area and include varied levels of care and amenities, including private showers and kitchens in which residents can help prepare meals.
Derick Rasmussen, the Graham Construction superintendent for the project, said construction should be completed by summer; right now, the aim is for July 2022.
The facility is a project of WellSpire, a joint venture of WesleyLife and Genesis Health System.
The project has been supported by a sizable capital campaign led by the DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation, which provided an initial gift of $1 million and has engaged with DeWitt community members and those in the surrounding area with the goal of raising $5 million.
To date, the campaign has garnered a tad under $4.4 million.
“We have around $605,000 left to raise,” said DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation Director Robin Krogman. “We are so hopeful we can get this accomplished soon.”
