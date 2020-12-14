DEWITT — Site work began at the future home of Fieldstone of DeWitt, a senior living community slated to replace Westwing Place, which officials say has become obsolete.
The community will offer assisted living, memory support, short-term rehabilitation, and long-term care for older adults when it opens in 2022.
Fieldstone will be located north of 11th Street off Maynard Way in DeWitt and is a project of WellSpire, a joint venture of WesleyLife and Genesis Health System.
The project has been supported by a sizable capital campaign led by the DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation, which provided an initial gift of $1 million and has engaged with DeWitt community members and those in the surrounding area who have helped champion the development.
More than $3.6 million of the $5 million project goal has been raised to date.
The 95,000-square-foot building on a 14-acre campus will be developed on a foundation of health and well-being designed to enhance the lives of its residents, clients, and team members, leaders said. The total cost of the project is estimated at $27 million. Graham Construction of Des Moines is the project’s general contractor, and Pope Architects of St. Paul, Minnesota, is its designer.
“We are humbled by the response of members of the DeWitt community on this critical project, and it is our hope that the new community will be a point of pride for the city and for Clinton County for generations,” said Chad Vogel, vice president of philanthropy for WesleyLife.
Robin Krogman, director of the DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation, said the foundation has been grateful for the money raised so far, and hopes the momentum continues – from both within DeWitt and outside the city limits.
“We are welcoming rural Clinton County to help us obtain our goal of $5 million for this project,” she said.
Interested parties can contact the DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation by mail at 1118 11th St. in DeWitt or call (563) 659-4233. To learn more or contribute to the support of the project, contact Vogel at cvogel@wesleylife.org or (515) 271-6703.
