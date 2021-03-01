The Marketers of DeWitt will hold their fifth-annual Leprechaun Leap Wine & Beer Walk on Saturday, March 6.
Participants can start their shenanigans at noon at the DeWitt Community Center, 512 10th St., where they can pick up a map, event bracelet and purchase additional tickets.
The event will be held rain or shine, and masks will be required, except when sampling.
Tickets are $15.
Tickets may be pre-purchased at these participating businesses by March 5: Emma Rae’s, Jorgie’s Bar & Grill, MJ’s Tap, Snap Fitness or online at www.GetMeRegistered.com/LeprechaunLeapWalk.
Visit each one of the participating businesses to collect a gold coin for a chance to win prizes.
Prize drawings will begin at 6:30 p.m., and announced live on the Leprechaun Leap-Wine and Beer Walk Facebook page.
