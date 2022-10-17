THOMSON, Ill. — An independent wrestling event set for December will help out a local high school Sports Booster club.
“Christmas Mayhem 2,” an independent wrestling event benefiting West Carroll Sports Boosters, will take place at Majestic Pines Event Center at 11503 Three Mile Road, Thomson. The event will begin at 6:05 p.m. Dec. 17.
“The thing I can’t stress enough is it’s family entertainment,” West Carroll Middle School eighth grade teacher and professional wrestler Cole Havens says. “You’d expect us to be mean. That’s kind of the stereotype, right? But we’re, like, the softest guys.”
Twenty-four wrestlers will face each other in eight different matches, plus a 10-man “Majestic Melee” akin to the WWE’s “Royal Rumble.”
The main event features West Carroll Middle School student adviser and professional MMA fighter Jeremy Castro vs. Bucky Collins in three rounds allowing MMA rules.
“It’s physical theater,” Havens says. “We put every effect into it.”
As a kid, Havens used to practice wrestling in his mother’s basement. Now, in addition to teaching, advising Student Council, and being involved in the school’s Quiz Bowl, Drama class, and after school tutoring, he wrestles professionally with the ZOWA organization every weekend.
This organization, the Zen of Wrestling Academy, is a small pro-wrestling promotion based in northern Illinois, but he and three other Jo Daviess County natives have also created their own promotion, called Homegrown Wrestling. The shows through this organization are most often put on for the benefit of the community in which the wrestlers perform.
West Carroll Middle School history teacher and wrestling fan, Jeff Holley, approached Havens at the beginning of the last school year and brought up the idea of doing a show at the school tied in with the Sports Boosters.
Skeptical of the idea, the Sports Boosters nonetheless supported the idea, and after students had sold 300 tickets for the event that raised over $2,000 for the Boosters, they found they’d had so much fun that they, without a doubt, wanted to do it again this year.
But, this year, Havens and Castro have started promoting the event a month earlier than last year and in several more ways. They both expect to quickly sell out the maximum 500 seats.
“It’ll be electric in there with 500 people,” Castro says. “You could tell the wrestlers, themselves, were as excited as the crowd.”
Castro himself was, in fact, skeptical of the event last year. Not one to call himself an actor, he also didn’t know what to expect of independent wrestling. Ultimately, he found himself impressed by the other wrestlers and he and Havens joined together as the tag team “Thunder and Lightening.” They had a blast, he says.
“He did have to twist my arm,” Castro says, referring to Havens, “but I’m glad he did.”
This year, Castro will be in the ring fighting on his own, but he’s working to be ready for it. He and opponent, Bucky, are making “Rocky style” training videos that soon will be posted on Facebook.
On the night of the event, the doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door, and can be purchased at West Carroll Primary, Middle, and High school offices, Majestic Pines Event Center, or by contacting Havens at chavens@wc314.org or Castro at jcastro@wc314.org.
