CLINTON — Clinton County residents interested in running for their city councils or school boards can begin filing papers next week, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said Monday.
To have their names placed on the ballot for the Nov. 2 election, candidates must file nomination petitions and affidavits of candidacy. Documents for city council must be filed with the city clerks, and documents for school board must be filed with the school secretaries.
The deadline for filing in either election is 5 p.m. Sept. 16. Residents should contact their city clerks or school secretaries to find out how many signatures they need on their nomination petitions," Van Lancker said.
Residents may run for both city council and school board on the same ballot, Van Lancker said.
For more information, contact the Clinton County Auditor's office at 563-244-0568 or visit elections.clintoncounty-ia.gov.
Residents may also follow Clinton County Elections on Facebook and Twitter, Van Lancker said.
