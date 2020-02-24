CLINTON — When tragedy struck the city of Clinton, people came together in solidarity to show support for Clinton Fire Lt. Eric Hosette, who lost his life Jan. 5, 2019 in a fire and explosion at Clinton’s Archer Daniels Midland plant.
Across the city, glowing red lights beamed brightly from porches of homes and in front of businesses across the city. Now, Clinton will once again come together to pay respects and honor the Clinton Fire Department in March.
In a press release, David Larsen, of O’Donnell Ace Hardware, has reached out to ask people to brighten the city with red lights for an upcoming documentary recalling the events of last year.
“The Film Crew ‘Heartware’ with Ace Hardware is based out of Denmark,” Larsen wrote in the release. “And they are going to be here in Clinton between March 16th and 18th to document the story and shoot footage and interview folks around our area. I would love for them to be able to drive around our community and see the hundreds of red lights glowing. They can film and help tell the story that we all unfortunately experienced.”
Beginning in the hours after Hosette’s death, the city of Clinton went all out supporting the fire department. If people could not find red light bulbs, they purchased anything red to show support. Some bought red ribbons while others painted their light bulbs red. Now they will get an opportunity to do it again for a film crew next month.
“So I’m asking you to help us help them see what we saw in those months following the tragedy,” Larsen wrote in the press release. “And light up what you can red again to show our support of the CFD and all of our first responders.”
Ace Hardware is known for bringing places together to highlight fallen first responders. In the press release, Larsen recalls a time the company paid tribute to two officers who were killed in the line of duty. Blue lights glowed at night to pay respects to the officers. Larsen says in the press release that image stuck with him.
“That seed stuck in my head,” Larsen said in the release. “When I got back I shared that video as well as the other videos with my crew to show them what other stores do to support their communities. That seed stuck and helped bring that idea back when sadly our town was brought down by the loss and injury of Eric and (firefighter) Adam (Cain).”
Larsen says people who want to know more information can contact him at the O’Donnell Ace Hardware store.
