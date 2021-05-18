CAMANCHE — The Camanche School District mascot committee intends to unveil the three finalists for the district’s mascot this coming Monday.
The Camanche School District in March voted to retire the district’s Indian mascot, which has been a target of controversy, at the end of the school year. The Indian had been the district’s mascot for 60 years. The district last month announced seven finalists – the Chargers, Cobras, Coyotes, Eagles, Mustangs, Storm and Wolves or Wolfpack.
High School Activities Director Meg Schebler, Middle School Activities Director Josh Davis, High School Principal Carrie Lane and Middle School Principal Justin Shaffer serve on the mascot committee tasked to oversee the name change. The mascot transition committee has involved three subcommittees. The committee includes three subcommittees composed of student leaders, teachers, staff members, residents and alumni, Schebler said last month.
The committee has been collecting community input on the seven mascot finalists and potential logos for the mascots. After the three finalists are announced Monday, community members will have another opportunity to provide feedback on them, Shaffer said. Shaffer said the plan is for the three subcommittees to meet June 7 to hash out the final mascot representation and which logo option to use, he said. There are many different versions of the logo of all the mascot options, Shaffer added.
“We want to come to one final answer,” Shaffer said. “What does that logo look like? So at that June board meeting is still our timeline to make a final recommendation to the school leadership group for a new mascot and the primary logo we’re going to be using across the school district in all buildings.”
There will be a Google form available for the final three mascot and logo options for community members to provide input, Shaffer said. Shaffer stressed he believes the district has really good individuals representing all three subcommittees of the mascot committee.
“The kids are really doing a good job of getting feedback and input from their classmates in the high school,” Shaffer said. “The middle school is actively engaged. Every time we put out a new Google form, we’re having class meetings about that same topic. And the staff is doing a good job of asking other staff members. And the community group, I can’t say enough about the community group. We’ve got the right 12 people representing our community.
“Every one of the meetings has been super positive, super upbeat. And I walk out of those meetings energized to continue moving forward with this work. We’re basically heading in the right direction and excited to see where this continues to go basically over the next month.”
