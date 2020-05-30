CLINTON — The weather is warming and people are eager to go outside after coronavirus pandemic restrictions kept them at home during the past two months.
But while the state of Iowa has basically reopened, at this point there is a lot of uncertainty among event planners. What is making things difficult for them is that the very events they put together on an annual basis were prohibited until just recently. That is causing people to either cancel or try to pull things together in a short amount of time.
Organizers of Clinton’s Finally Fridays at the River announced on their Facebook page Friday that they are canceling this year’s entire concert season; in the Quad-Cities, Red, White, and Boom, the annual fireworks show along the Mississippi River that celebrates the Fourth of July, is canceled as well.
Closer to home, it is unclear what will happen on Independence Day in Clinton. David Helscher, chairman of the Fourth of July Festival Board that organizes the annual July 4 parade, said they are still on the fence about whether this year’s festival will happen.
“We’re just working through some of the details,” Helscher said. “I’m basically talking with committee members seeing if I can arrive at a consensus and then see if I can meet with some of the public safety and health officials and see if what we’re thinking meets with their approval.”
Helscher said at the moment, nothing is set in stone. He said he is hoping to have things decided within the near future, but he has to wait until he meets with city officials to receive guidance from them. He said right now they are racing against the clock.
“I have been in contact with our vendors since mid-March or so,” Helscher said. “I wanted to let them know that we weren’t making any plans. Early in the year, I did let them know we were still planning on the Fourth this year, but when mid-March hit, everything just kind of grounded to a halt.”
Some event organizers are awaiting to see what is going to happen today at the concert at Nelson Corp Field, where the Unidynes are slated to perform. Organizers believe 350 to 400 people could attend; it will be the city’s largest event since the pandemic began.
One event that also will be happening is Camanche Days, set for July 30 to Aug. 2, according to its Facebook page.
The theme is “Camanche Days Celebrates the Camanche Class of 2020.” Gary and Linda Foster will be the parade’s grand marshals and the 2020 Prince and Princess are Ethan Buckley and Alison Edfors, according to posts on the Facebook page.
A co-ed sand volleyball tournament, 5K run, car show, and the fireworks display are among the events confirmed to take place during the annual Camanche Days festival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.