CEDAR RAPIDS — Alliant Energy is encouraging customers to apply for assistance if they need financial support to help pay their energy bills.
The company is informing customers of available resources that can help prevent getting behind on bills, especially as more people see a reduction in income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If you need assistance, you are not alone. We encourage customers who are struggling to take advantage of available resources to stay on track,” said Linda Mattes, Vice President of Customer and IT Operations at Alliant Energy. “We are being flexible and are here to help customers during this difficult time.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, one in three households has struggled to pay regular expenses, including utility bills, since the start of the pandemic. Furthermore, about one in six U.S. workers have filed for unemployment.
Customers needing assistance should call 211 or visit alliantenergy.com/energyassistance for details about available options, including:
• The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded financial assistance program to help pay for energy costs. To check income eligibility and learn how to apply, visit:
In Iowa: humanrights.iowa.gov/dcaa/liheap
In Wisconsin: homeenergyplus.wi.gov
• The Hometown Care Energy Fund, which provides income-eligible customers with financial assistance to pay their energy bills. Alliant Energy partners with local nonprofit organizations to distribute the funds. Customers can review income eligibility requirements and apply for funding as follows:
In Iowa: Contact the local Community Action Agency.
In Wisconsin: Contact Energy Services, Inc.
• The Hometown Care Energy Fund is supported with funds from Alliant Energy shareowners, as well as voluntary contributions from employees, retirees and customers. In April, Alliant Energy announced a $2 million donation to the fund. The contributions by shareowners are not included in the rates charged to customers.
“Many customers are facing financial trouble this year, possibly for the first time in their lives after losing their job or having hours reduced due to the pandemic,” said Mattes. “We invite customers to join us in supporting the Hometown Care Energy Fund to help neighbors in need and give the gift of comfort this holiday season.”
If customers would like to donate to the Hometown Care Energy Fund, an amount may be added to monthly bills by calling 1-800-ALLIANT. Customers can also mail a check to: Hometown Care Energy Fund, Alliant Energy, Box 3003, Cedar Rapids, IA 52406-3003. Contributions will support customers in the county in which the donation was made.
In addition to energy assistance, Alliant Energy has several options to help customers manage their bills. The company’s My Account site allows customers to set up a flexible payment plan based on their ability to pay, track their energy usage and make fee-free credit card payments. Customers may also request a payment extension or set up a recurring payment for a fixed amount to be automatically withdrawn each week or month.
More resources for customers can be found at alliantenergy.com/covid19.
