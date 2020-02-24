CLINTON — All residents voting in next week’s school bond election will cast their ballots at the same place.
Only one location, the Church of the Open Door at 816 13th Ave. North in Clinton, has been named as a polling place for the Tuesday, March 3 bond election. All residents in the Clinton School District who vote will do so at that location.
The special election, requested by the school district to issue bonds of nearly $39 million to help pay for a $62 million high school project, will ask voters if Proposition A should pass: Shall the Board of Directors of the Clinton Community School District in the County of Clinton, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $38,890,000 to provide funds to conduct a phased demolition of portions of the existing high school building and to construct, build, furnish and equip a new high school building on the same site; and to improve, renovate, remodel, furnish, and equip the Yourd Gym area, including mechanical and electrical systems; to acquire property; and to improve the site, including parking?
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Results will be updated every 15 minutes at clintoncountyelections.com after the polls close.
The proposition needs 60% approval to pass.
In May, the school board chose a $62 million renovation plan that would be completed in seven phases and would replace the school theater and add parking around the building.
Prepared by FRK Architects and Engineers, the plan will add a three-story academic wing and media center on the east side of the school and construct an arts wing with a new auditorium on the south side, to the east of Yourd gym.
According to members of the task force that recommended the plan, homeowners would pay about 32.5 cents more per $1,000 of assessed valuation if the bond issue is approved.
Property taxes would increase about $9 a year for a residential property assessed at $50,000 and about $18.50 for residential property assessed at $100,000, according to Eric Van Lancker, a member of the task force
Residents can find their property values on property tax documents, at the Clinton County Assessor’s Office or by performing a property search at https://clintoncity.iowaassessors.com/search.php.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.