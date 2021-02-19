CLINTON — A fire broke out at a Clinton restaurant Thursday, but no injuries or damage to the building was reported.
The Clinton Fire Department was summoned to KFC, 924 N. Second St., shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, according to a press release issued by the city of Clinton. The first unit on the scene stated there was no smoke showing from the exterior of the building.
The first engine company entered the building, where firefighters found a food fryer on fire. The fryer was extinguished in a matter of minutes with a fire extinguisher. There was no damage to the building or its contents. The only loss was the fryer.
Clinton Fire units were on the scene for about 40 minutes. No injuries were reported.
