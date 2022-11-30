CAMANCHE - A chimney fire damaged a Camanche residence early Wednesday.
Camanche firefighters were dispatched at 12:54 a.m. to 312 11th Place, Camanche, for a report of a residential structure fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke coming from the second floor of the residence, around the chimney, Fire Chief Dave Schutte said in a press release.
The family was home at the time of the fire and was able to get out safely. There were working smoke detectors in the home.
Fire damage was contained to the upstairs living room. Damage is estimated at $50,000 to the structure and $25,000 to the contents, Schutte said.
The fire department was on scene for about 3 hours. The building was insured.
The Camanche Police Department, Clinton Fire Department, Alliant Energy and MidAmerican Energy provided assistance.
