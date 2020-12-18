CAMANCHE – Camanche authorities are investigating a fire that heavily damaged a residence Thursday morning.
Camanche firefighters were called at 9:11 a.m. to 519 15th Place for a report of a residential structure fire, according to a press release.
The Camanche Fire Department arrived on scene to find smoke coming from roof and eaves of the residence, After extinguishing the fire, they determined that damage was mostly contained to the kitchen. The house sustained smoke damage throughout.
Damage is estimated at $60,000 to the structure and $20,000 to the contents. The origin of the fire was determined to be on top of the stove. The fire appears to be accidental but an exact cause has not yet been determined.
The fire department was on scene for about two hours.
No one was home at the time of the fire. Two dogs were rescued from inside the residence. Both dogs were treated at the scene and then transported to Camanche Vet Clinic.
The building was insured. The Red Cross is providing assistance to the family.
The Camanche Police Department, Clinton Fire Department, Camanche Public Works, Alliant Energy and MidAmerican Energy assisted at the scene.
