CLINTON — A Clinton residence sustained damage as the result of a fire Tuesday afternoon.
Clinton firefighters were called to 726 14th Ave. South shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a possible structure fire.
According to a press release, the first fire company on scene stated there was a two-story wood frame structure that had smoke coming from the second-story windows. Firefighters discovered a small fire in the second-floor hallway that was extinguished in a few minutes.
No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. Estimated dollar loss is $40,000. The homeowner has insurance.
The Clinton Fire Department was assisted by the Camanche Fire Department, Alliant Energy, the City of Clinton Street Department, the Red Cross, Board-Up Company, and the Clinton Police Department.
