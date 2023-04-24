CLINTON – No one was injured in a structure fire that damaged a Clinton residence Sunday morning.
Firefighters were called to 434 Fourth Ave. North shortly after 11:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found a fire in the attic. One occupant was found uninjured.
The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes. Crews remained on scene for 90 minutes to ensure there were no hot spots.
An investigation found the fire was caused by overloaded knob-and-tube wiring.
Fulton firefighters provided a rapid intervention crew and Clinton police assisted with traffic control. The Clinton Street Department and Alliant Energy also assisted at the scene.
