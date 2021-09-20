CLINTON — A homeowner whose house was destroyed by fire last week has a new residence, but she still needs clothing and household items.
“We’ve got her into Sarah Harding now,” said Debra Hart’s sister-in-law Gay Appelhans, of Ankeny, on Monday. “She lived alone with her little dog.” The dog did not survive.
Hart’s brother, David Appelhans, and his wife, Gay, came to Clinton to take Hart out to eat for her birthday. Hart turns 66 on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
The three ate lunch at Bubba and Mamma’s on Second Street, then returned to Hart’s home to find it on fire, Appelhans said.
The Clinton Fire Department was dispatched to Hart’s home at 720 Park Place at 1:40 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from CFD. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the back door of the house.
The fire was caused by an overheated electrical cord, according to CFD. Damage to the house and contents is estimated at $10,000.
Gay couldn’t stop praising Clinton’s firefighters Monday. “All those guys are amazing,” Gay said. She also praised the city’s public works crew and the MercyOne hospital staff who helped during the fire and treated Hart and the Appelhans for smoke inhalation after they went inside the burning house to try to rescue Hart’s dog.
Gay said she was amazed at the professionalism shown by everyone in such a small town.
“Deb lost almost everything,” said Gay. Anyone who would like to donate clothing or household items can drop them off for Hart at Sarah Harding house or call Gay at 515-720-8523.
Hart wears ladies XXL clothing, size nine shoes and needs towels and a bed chair.
