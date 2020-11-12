CAMANCHE — The Camanche Volunteer Fire Department donated $9,000 to MDA from its fundraising efforts for 2020, Fire Chief Dave Schutte said Thursday.
The department, its junior members and friends of the department conducted several drive-thru fill-the-boot days to accumulate this total, Schutte said.
The Camanche Fire Department has been raising money for MDA since 1957, gathering $300,000 for the charity over the last 63 years.
“This year was certainly a crazy year for our MDA fundraising. We had to cancel all of our normal MDA fundraisers, including our pancake breakfast, door -to-door drive and our fish fry due to COVID-19,” Schutte said.
“We had a committee that came up with the idea of a drive-thru MDA Boot Block with five different dates and times, and the people of Camanche and the surrounding areas did a great job of supporting this event.”
