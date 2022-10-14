CLINTON — American Legion Post 190 of Clinton is inviting the public to attend its annual naming of the "Firefighter of the Year " and the "Law Enforcement Office of the Year" for this past year.
The event will be 1:30 pm. Oct. 19 in the basement hall of the Masonic Temple. A reception will follow the presentation of the plaques to this year's winners.
The temple is located at the corner of South First Street and Fifth Avenue South.
