Print

CLINTON — American Legion Post 190 of Clinton is inviting the public to attend its annual naming of the "Firefighter of the Year " and the "Law Enforcement Office of the Year" for this past year.

The event will be 1:30 pm. Oct. 19 in the basement hall of the Masonic Temple. A reception will follow the presentation of the plaques to this year's winners.

The temple is located at the corner of South First Street and Fifth Avenue South.

Tags

Trending Video