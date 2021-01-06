CLINTON — Flames shot nearly 60 feet into the air during an industrial structure fire at Hero BX Iowa Biofuels this morning.
The Clinton Fire Department responded to the report of an explosion with flames at 4:16 a.m. today at the Hero plant, 5640 44th Ave. South in Clinton, officials said.
When they arrived at the scene, firefighters found 60-foot flames coming from the southwest corner of the facility. Employees were gathered away from the fire and were all accounted for and uninjured, a CFD press release said.
Camanche Fire Department was dispatched as automatic aid. Low Moor Fire Department and Fulton, Illinois Fire Department were called for additional tankers.
The Hero plant manager was concerned that flames and heat would reach the methanol tank, CFD said. Firefighters began defensive operations to cool the two tanks.
Firefighters set up a water shuttle and relay at 44th Avenue South into the facility's parking lot. When flames were no longer a threat to the tanks, and the tanks were sufficiently cooled, firefighters finished putting out the structure fire using 1 3/4 hand lines, CFD said.
Clinton Fire contacted Emergency Management when it found Paratherm heat transfer oil on the ground throughout the property. Officials determined that the Paratherm was contained at this time and the the company would be responsible for cleanup.
Firefighters remained at the scene until about 8:45 a.m., according to the Clinton Fire Department.
