CLINTON — Clinton Fire Department personnel responded Friday to a residential garage fire.
The Clinton Fire Department was dispatched at 4:12 p.m. Dec. 10 to 92 28th Ave. North for a report of a garage on fire, according to a press release.
The press release states units arrived to find a garage with heavy fire and smoke showing. The garage was fully involved in fire.
"Fire was threatening the home and another garage, but quick action of arriving crews limited the fire to the building of origin," the press release states.
Crews were able to knock the fire down. They began overhaul within 20 minutes. Crews remained on scene for about two hours, performing overhaul and checking for hot spots. Off-duty crews were called back to cover other emergencies within the city while units worked the incident.
The Clinton Fire Department responded to the call with two aerial trucks, one ambulance, an engine, a command vehicle and a crew of nine. The safety officer responded to assist command on scene. The Clinton Police Department was called to assist and the Camanche Fire Department was dispatched for automatic aid with an engine. The Camanche Fire Department was diverted to another emergency call in Clinton and the Fulton Fire Department was requested to respond for mutual aid.
Clinton County Communications dispatch and Alliant Energy also assisted the Clinton Fire Department on the call.
The fire is currently under investigation. No deaths or injuries were reported.
