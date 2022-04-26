CLINTON — The Clinton Fire Department responded to ADM, 1251 Beaver Channel Parkway, shortly before 3:30 a.m. today for a possible structure fire.
Units arrived on scene and met with ADM personnel, who said all personnel had exited the structure.
The incident command determined a byproduct of ADM's production was smoldering near some operating equipment within a structure, according to a city of Clinton press release. Smoldering products were found and extinguished.
Units remained at the scene performing overhaul operations for about 2 hours. Once complete, fire units cleared the scene and turned it over to ADM personnel.
The Camanche Fire Department and Clinton police assisted at the scene.
