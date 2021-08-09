CLINTON — Firefighters contained flames to the bedroom of a 1 1/2-story wood frame home at 540 Third Ave. S. in Clinton Friday, Clinton Fire Department said in a press release.
According to Clinton Fire, when crews arrived at the site around 8:30 a.m. they saw no smoke coming from the house, which, according to Clinton County records, is owned by Patrick and Christine Garrison.
Firefighters located and extinguished a fire in a second-floor bedroom. Though the fire was contained to that room, the house sustained some and water damage throughout, CFD said.
A smoke detector alerted the homeowner to the fire, according to the Clinton Fire Dept. Early detection limited damage and prevented casualties, CFD said.
The fire remains under investigation.
No injuries were reported. Camanche Fire Dept., Clinton Police, Clinton Public Works and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.