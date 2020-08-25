CLINTON — Smoldering material in a bin sent the Clinton Fire Department to Archer Daniels Midland about 3:30 a.m. Monday.
Clinton Fire responded to report of a structure fire at ADM on Beaver Channel Parkway in Clinton, and found smoke, but no visible flames coming from the building, CFD said in a press release Tuesday.
ADM advised firefighters that a bin was smoldering. Firefighters turned on the fire suppression system to the bin, extinguished the fire and removed smoke from the building.
Fire crews were on scene for about three hours, checking hot spots, CFD said Tuesday.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
