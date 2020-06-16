Editor's note: This is a breaking news story that will be updated with more detail. Check back at clintonherald.com for updates.
CLINTON — The widow of a Clinton firefighter killed in an explosion at Clinton's Archer Daniels Midland plant in January 2019 is suing ADM and two other companies in connection with her husband's death.
Kellene Hosette, wife of the late Eric Hosette, is joined by Clinton firefighter Adam Cain, who was seriously injured in the Jan. 5, 2019 explosion, as co-plaintiffs in the case filed this week against ADM, Bill Whitters Construction Co., and BWC Industrial Services.
In the lawsuit, Kellene Hosette is suing under the Wrongful Death Act, stating that her husband's death resulted from the defendants' negligent acts and omissions subsequent to the arrival of fire department personnel the day of the fire and resulting explosion.
She is seeking judgment in connection with her husband's pain and suffering and medical expenses and her loss of consortium as his spouse.
Cain also is accusing ADM and BWC of negligence in connection with the events leading up to his injuries. He is seeking a judgment based on his pain and suffering, loss of body function, lost wages, and medical charges and well as future pain and suffering, function loss, lost wages and medical expenses.
They both are seeking compensation and relief described as full and fair. No damage amount is specified in the lawsuit.
Hosette and Cain are represented by Stephen Smalling, an attorney with Capron and Avgerinos of Chicago.
