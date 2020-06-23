THOMSON, Ill. — Fireworks are not allowed on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge because they disturb wildlife and result in litter, officials said this week.
While humans enjoy the bright colors and thunderous explosions of fireworks, the abrupt lights and sounds are often seen as a threat by nesting bald eagles and easily startle great blue herons and other colonial nesting birds, officials said.
The shock of fireworks can cause wildlife to flee, ending up in unexpected areas or roadways, flying into buildings and other obstacles, and abandoning nests, leaving young vulnerable to predators.
The threat to wildlife doesn’t stop at startling lights and sounds. Litter from firecrackers, bottle rockets and other explosives can be choking hazards for wildlife and may be toxic if ingested, officials said.
Most of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge land and water is open to the public, but offices and visitor centers will remain closed until further notice.
The Refuge includes most islands and beaches on the Mississippi River from Wabasha, Minnesota to Rock Island, Illinois. Check the maps at https://www.fws.gov/refuge/Upper_Mississippi_River/map.html for boundaries.
Federal law enforcement officers will be patrolling the Refuge looking for fireworks as well as glass bottles, which are also banned on Refuge beaches, officials said. The fine for having glass bottles is $175. The fine for having fireworks in possession or for using them in the Refuge is $225.
Officers also want to remind people of the importance of wearing their personal floatation devices while on the water.
More information about keeping wildlife safe can be found at https://www.fws.gov/midwest/news/IndependenceDay.html.
