CLINTON — First Central State Bank will break out its grill this month to raise money for My Gear Outreach of Clinton.
The bank has a tradition of hosting Grilling for Charity fundraisers, the corporation said in a press release this week. The My Gear event is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at the First Central State Bank Lincoln Way location.
My Gear Outreach of Clinton County is a nonprofit organization that supports foster families and foster children in Clinton County by distributing welcome boxes and overnight bags to all children in Clinton County entering foster care for the first time.
First Central State Bank started its Grilling for Charity fundraisers in 2010. Since its inception, the events have raised tens of thousands of dollars to local non-profits, the company said.
The menu for Aug. 27 includes hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, chips, a drink and a dessert for a donation.
