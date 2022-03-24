DEWITT — A DeWitt native and First Central State Bank team member has earned a promotion.
Derek Fox is now a Commercial Lender at First Central’s DeWitt location. Fox most recently worked as a Consumer Lender and Personal Banker. Fox has steadily built a reputation of going the extra mile during his banking career, First Central State Bank President and CEO Brigham Tubbs said.
“Derek has been a valued team member since graduating from Central DeWitt High School,” Tubbs said. “He’s continued to gain valuable experience, while also committing to our culture of building relationships and being a trusted teammate.”
Fox began with First Central State Bank as a teller after graduating from Central DeWitt in 2013. He then participated in the Ohnward Bancshares, Inc., Internship program, before advancing his career as a Consumer Lender and Personal Banker, all the while earning a degree at St. Ambrose University.
In his new role, Fox will engage with the business community, helping local residents create and maintain a sustainable business endeavor. This will include helping businesses with lines of credit and commercial loans, featuring installment, equipment, commercial real estate, construction and Small Business Association.
“I love helping people,” Fox said. “Community banking allows me to build long-lasting relationships and offer help to the people who make this community a great place to live. This is a great opportunity and I’m grateful for the chance to work with our local business community.”
Fox remains an active volunteer, serving on the DeWitt Volunteer Fire Department, the DeWitt Junior Achievement Advisory Board and the DeWitt Crossroads Triathlon Committee.
