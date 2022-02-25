DEWITT — First Central State Bank CEO and President Brigham Tubbs has announced six promotions.
Tom Messer, Debbie Mulvania, Chris Sterbenz, Josie Hartman, Angela Glover and Peyton Tiesman recently earned promotions at the eastern Iowa financial institution.
These team members have all demonstrated the ability to grow in their profession and thrive at First Central State Bank, Tubbs said.
“Creating a culture where we focus on relationships and giving back to our communities is our primary focus,” Tubbs said. “These team members have demonstrated that mindset consistently, so these are all well-deserved.”
Messer has been elevated to executive vice president. He is leading the Scott County team, with locations in Eldridge and LeClaire. Under Messer’s leadership in Eldridge, that location has continued to grow for more than a decade.
Messer will continue to be located at the Eldridge branch.
“Our team is capable of helping our friends, neighbors and businesses across Scott County,” Messer said. “This opportunity allows us to focus more on Scott County, where we will continue to build long-lasting relationships and give back to the communities in which we serve.”
Mulvania is now a senior vice president and is the senior mortgage lender for First Central State Bank. Mulvania, who is located at the LeClaire branch, is taking over the leadership of the mortgage department. Mulvania will continue her role as branch manager in LeClaire, while also continuing to oversee the growth of the mortgage department.
“Debbie has led our efforts to establish and grow our LeClaire branch for 20 years, all while generating great mortgage activity in Scott County,” Tubbs said. “We look forward to seeing Debbie’s leadership continue in LeClaire and our mortgage department.”
Sterbenz is now an assistant vice president and mortgage loan officer. She is located at the Clinton-Lincoln Way location and has been a team member for more than five years.
Josie Hartman, Angela Glover and Peyton Tiesman all earned promotions to teller supervisor at their respective locations. Hartman is located at the Clinton-Lincoln Way location, Glover is in Eldridge, and Tiesman is located in LeClaire.
