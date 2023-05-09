DEWITT — The DeWitt Police Department and First Central State Bank will once again partner to raise funds for the DeWitt Police Foundation.
The Taco Tuesday fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 6 at First Central State Bank in DeWitt. The event will feature Happy Joe’s Taco in a Bag, along with a water.
DeWitt-area businesses that wish to order meals for pickup should contact First Central State Bank prior to June 6 at (563) 659-3141.
All the money raised will go to the DeWitt Police Foundation, a non-profit foundation established to promote crime prevention, public safety and education in the DeWitt area.
First Central State Bank is a full-service financial institution with offices in DeWitt, LeClaire, Clinton, Goose Lake and Eldridge.
