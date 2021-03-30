CLINTON — First Central State Bank will host several shred events in April.
This on-site shred service for secure documents is provided free and is open to everyone. Attendees are asked not to bring more than five boxes of documents to be shredded. Anything over that amount will be shredded at the discretion of organizers.
The shred events will be April 23 and April 30 in First Central’s eastern Iowa footprint. All events will be held at First Central State Bank locations.
On April 23, shredding will be from 8 to 10 a.m. in DeWitt, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Eldridge, and from 2 to 4 p.m. in LeClaire.
On April 30, the events will be from 9 to 11 a.m. in Goose Lake and from noon to 2 p.m. in Clinton at the Lincoln Way location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.